Sumter County man sentenced to 18 years for killing retired art teacher

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has been sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment after being arrested for killing a retired school teacher.

Zamal Rivera, 43, of Wedgefield pled to felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Investigators say on March 15, 2018, Rivera hit 71-year-old John Scott head-on while driving in the opposite direction on US-178.

Five hours after the incident law enforcement tested Rivera’s blood alcohol level which came back as above the legal limit at .092.

He was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016.

The victim, John Scott was an art teacher for the Dorchester County Schools for nearly 31 years before his retirement.

Scott also was known for designing a logo for the first St. George Grits Festival in Dorchester County.

