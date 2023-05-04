SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Victim of Northwoods Mall shooting files lawsuit

One of the victims of the February 2021 shooting, who was shot in the leg and hand, is suing...
One of the victims of the February 2021 shooting, who was shot in the leg and hand, is suing the mall, its corporate owner, the mall manager and the security company.(Live 5/File)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than two years after a shooting in the Northwoods Mall parking lot, a victim is suing and claiming her life-altering injuries could have been prevented.

A shooter opened fire in the mall’s parking lot on Feb. 14, 2021, hurting three people.

Related: Police chief, Northwoods Mall holding press conference on shooting that injured three

One of the victims, who was shot in the leg and hand, is suing the mall, its corporate owner, the mall manager and the security company.

The victim alleges there wasn’t proper security, surveillance or patrol on the property. She also claims the defendants did not remove dangerous people from the premises.

The lawsuit states a bullet remains in the victim’s leg to this day, causing ongoing medical complications and bills in addition to anxiety and trauma challenges requiring treatment.

The plaintiff’s “capacity to live, enjoy life, function normally at home, work and all over public arenas was restricted and diminished as a result of the conduct of the Defendants,” the lawsuit reads.

Related: Northwoods Mall reopening on May 1, implementing protective measures

The victim is asking for a jury trial to determine the value of the damages they claim and to cover their legal fees.

The Northwoods Mall parent owner, CBL, declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim of a Wednesday shooting...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Wadmalaw Island shooting
The WestRock Company says it will permanently cease operations at its paper mill in North...
WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill
Crews searched for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County Monday.
Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working an active investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police working ‘active investigation’

Latest News

The crash was reported near exit 209, the Ashley Phosphate Road and Ladson exit. As of 3:07...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks westbound lane of I-26
The fire chief of Summerville Fire & Rescue is stepping down after 30 years of fire service.
Fire Chief Richard Waring IV reflects on time served ahead of retirement
House Bill H.4086, which would update consumer fraud prevention laws and requirements for pool...
‘Fraud bill’ passes SC House unanimously
During the most recent inspection on April 21, the landfill passed for the first time in months...
Charleston Co. landfill passes first DHEC inspection in months