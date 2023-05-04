Victim of Northwoods Mall shooting files lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than two years after a shooting in the Northwoods Mall parking lot, a victim is suing and claiming her life-altering injuries could have been prevented.

A shooter opened fire in the mall’s parking lot on Feb. 14, 2021, hurting three people.

One of the victims, who was shot in the leg and hand, is suing the mall, its corporate owner, the mall manager and the security company.

The victim alleges there wasn’t proper security, surveillance or patrol on the property. She also claims the defendants did not remove dangerous people from the premises.

The lawsuit states a bullet remains in the victim’s leg to this day, causing ongoing medical complications and bills in addition to anxiety and trauma challenges requiring treatment.

The plaintiff’s “capacity to live, enjoy life, function normally at home, work and all over public arenas was restricted and diminished as a result of the conduct of the Defendants,” the lawsuit reads.

The victim is asking for a jury trial to determine the value of the damages they claim and to cover their legal fees.

The Northwoods Mall parent owner, CBL, declined to comment.

