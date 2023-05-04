Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Kelly and Bonita

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday and we have two fluffy friends from Dorchester Paws ready to find their forever homes.

Up first is 2-year-old Kelly who the shelter says has been there since March. They say Kelly is great with both dogs and kids, and she absolutely loves her long walks and runs on the beach. Kelly is a very social and friendly dog, but she’s also gentle and dainty when it comes to her play style. That doesn’t stop her from being the group play rockstar! Kelly is spayed, microchipped, heartworm updated, fully vaccinated and ready to join your family.

Next, is 4-year-old Bonita who has been at Dorchester Paws since December. The shelter says Bonita would do best with another dog, adding that she is a Velcro dog and loves to be with her people- whether they’re humans or dogs. They do say Bonita would prefer to be in a quiet, adult-only home. She is a super sweet and gentle girl who loves to be cuddled and wants an owner who is ready to give all their love to her! Bonita is spayed, microchipped, heartworm updated, fully vaccinated and ready to end her stay at the shelter.

Dorchester Paws is open all week from 12 to 5 p.m. They are located at 136 Four Paws Ln. in Summerville.

