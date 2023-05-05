SC Lottery
1 killed, 1 injured in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A

A portion of U.S. Highway 17A is closed Friday morning because of a crash.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another injured in an early-morning crash in Dorchester County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 17A about five miles south of Summerville.

The a 2013 Dodge Dart was traveling south on 17A when it crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder head-on, Bolt says. Both vehicles went off the road.

The driver of the Dart was killed in the crash. The driver of the Pathfinder was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Two other vehicles were hit by debris from the crash. No one was injured in those vehicles.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rick Carson says the fatal accident closed the road between Clubhouse Road and McDaniel Town Road.

As of 7:40 a.m., that section of the highway remained closed.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

