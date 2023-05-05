SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Biden taps White House aide Neera Tanden as domestic policy adviser

FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and...
FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 10, 2021. President Joe Biden announced Friday, May 5, 2023, that he has chosen Neera Tanden, currently the White House staff secretary and a senior adviser to the president, to be his new domestic policy adviser.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Friday that he has chosen Neera Tanden, a veteran Washington insider who currently serves as White House staff secretary and senior adviser, to be his new domestic policy adviser.

Tanden will be the first Asian American to lead any of the three major White House policy operations, he said. She will succeed Susan Rice, a longtime foreign policy expert who surprised Washington by shifting to a domestic policy focus when she joined Biden’s White House.

In her current role, Tanden has overseen decision-making involving his domestic, economic and national security teams. He cited her 25 years of experience in public policy, her past work for Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and her tenure running the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress, one of the country’s largest think tanks, for nearly a decade.

She also helped write the Obama-era Affordable Care Act health care law.

Biden initially had nominated Tanden, the daughter of immigrants from India, to become director of the White House budget office, a position that requires Senate confirmation.

She eventually withdrew from consideration after encountering unexpected strong opposition from key Republican and Democratic senators over the tone and language she used in some of her tweets — including some that were directed at lawmakers.

Biden on Friday noted that Tanden, while growing up, had relied on programs she will oversee in her new role running the Domestic Policy Council, such as food stamps and public housing assistance, after her parents divorced. He said her lived experience would inform her future work.

“I know those insights will serve my administration and the American people well,” Biden said.

Rice is stepping down after two years running the Domestic Policy Council. Her last day at the White House will be May 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Samuel White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
1 arrested in MUSC parking garage shooting
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
Logan Shoening, 23, has been reported missing by his family. He has not been seen since Thursday.
Charleston Police continue search after missing man’s vehicle found

Latest News

Alliyah Simmons, 28, is charged with cruelty to children.
Charleston Co. substitute accused of pushing student, grabbing him by arm
A former UC Davis student has been charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted...
Murder charges filed against California ex-college student
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition
James Lloyd Vance is charged with strong-arm robbery and domestic violence of a high and...
Report: Man tries to hit girlfriend with car in West Ashley parking lot
The Amber Alert issued by Oklahoma officials for a 10-month-old child has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 10-month-old Oklahoma child