SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston’s first Vegan Festival comes to the Lowcountry this weekend

The first annual Charleston Vegan Festival is coming to Mount Pleasant this weekend.
The first annual Charleston Vegan Festival is coming to Mount Pleasant this weekend.(Live 5)
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first annual Charleston Vegan Festival is coming to Mount Pleasant this weekend.

Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday will be filled with vendors, and food, along with a significant amount of products and services.

You’re going to find all kinds of local vendors that you may not have seen before. Everything from Mabel Mae’s bakery to Mamasita’s Cloth Diaper Service.

Organizer Vanessa Formanek says the whole point of the fest is to bring together the vegan community in one location to share products that might be more difficult to find in everyday grocery stores.

Formanek says they’re expecting about 500 people to attend with more than 30 vendors coming together at Palmetto Islands County Park, and she says it’s going to be an amazing experience.

“This is one of the events that we’ve been waiting for. The vegan community’s so excited,” Formanek says “We’ve had actually three vegan markets before in Charleston and then we decided to do a festival. Why now? Because Savannah has one, Columbia has one and now it’s the time for Charleston.”

If you want to attend you need to get your tickets in advance. They will not be selling them at the door. Tickets are $5 for the festival and $2 to park. Doors will open up at 10 am tomorrow and the festival last until 3 pm.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Samuel White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
1 arrested in MUSC parking garage shooting
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
Logan Shoening, 23, has been reported missing by his family. He has not been seen since Thursday.
Charleston Police continue search after missing man’s vehicle found
North Charleston Police are on the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue at N.A.D Road that has...
Crews clear crash on Rivers Avenue

Latest News

The College of Charleston has taken a much more individualized approach in COVID-19 guidelines...
New development addresses need for student housing at College of Charleston
After crews investigated the fire on Mentella Cove Drive, Ford’s mom, Ashley, says the...
Chief credits quick-thinking 7-year-old for alerting neighbors about fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Starlink satellites spotted above the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Chief credits quick-thinking 7-year-old for alerting neighbors about fire