Charleston’s first Vegan Festival comes to the Lowcountry this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first annual Charleston Vegan Festival is coming to Mount Pleasant this weekend.

Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday will be filled with vendors, and food, along with a significant amount of products and services.

You’re going to find all kinds of local vendors that you may not have seen before. Everything from Mabel Mae’s bakery to Mamasita’s Cloth Diaper Service.

Organizer Vanessa Formanek says the whole point of the fest is to bring together the vegan community in one location to share products that might be more difficult to find in everyday grocery stores.

Formanek says they’re expecting about 500 people to attend with more than 30 vendors coming together at Palmetto Islands County Park, and she says it’s going to be an amazing experience.

“This is one of the events that we’ve been waiting for. The vegan community’s so excited,” Formanek says “We’ve had actually three vegan markets before in Charleston and then we decided to do a festival. Why now? Because Savannah has one, Columbia has one and now it’s the time for Charleston.”

If you want to attend you need to get your tickets in advance. They will not be selling them at the door. Tickets are $5 for the festival and $2 to park. Doors will open up at 10 am tomorrow and the festival last until 3 pm.

