Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Jedburg Rd. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Thursday night.

Stephen Caldwell, 75, of Sahuarita, Arizona, died when he was hit by westbound vehicle on Jedburg Road, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. on Jedburg Road near Strathmore Road, about five miles south of Summerville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 1997 GMC pickup truck and a 2012 Honda sedan were traveling west, and a pedestrian was on the westbound side.

The truck and the sedan then hit the pedestrian, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The pedestrian died, Bolt says. The drivers of the truck and sedan were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.

