SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another injured in an early-morning crash in Dorchester County.
By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman killed in an early-morning crash in Dorchester County.

Heather Cox, 45, of Summerville, died on the scene of the Friday crash, according to coroner Paul J. Brouthers. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17A about five miles south of Summerville.

A 2013 Dodge Dart was traveling south on 17A when it crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder head-on, Bolt says. Both vehicles went off the road.

The driver of the Dart was killed in the crash. The driver of the Pathfinder was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Two other vehicles were hit by debris from the crash. No one was injured in those vehicles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Samuel White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
1 arrested in MUSC parking garage shooting
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
Logan Shoening, 23, has been reported missing by his family. He has not been seen since Thursday.
Charleston Police continue search after missing man’s vehicle found

Latest News

Alliyah Simmons, 28, is charged with cruelty to children.
Charleston Co. substitute accused of pushing student, grabbing him by arm
A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he was dancing naked in a median in North...
Police arrest man accused of dancing naked in N. Charleston median
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after officers located a man who had...
Officers locate N. Charleston shooting victim sitting in running vehicle
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks at Boeing South Carolina Friday morning about the purchase of...
McMaster, Graham, Saudi Arabian officials join Boeing for celebration