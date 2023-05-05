Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman killed in an early-morning crash in Dorchester County.

Heather Cox, 45, of Summerville, died on the scene of the Friday crash, according to coroner Paul J. Brouthers. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17A about five miles south of Summerville.

A 2013 Dodge Dart was traveling south on 17A when it crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder head-on, Bolt says. Both vehicles went off the road.

The driver of the Dart was killed in the crash. The driver of the Pathfinder was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Two other vehicles were hit by debris from the crash. No one was injured in those vehicles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

