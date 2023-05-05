SC Lottery
Ex-CEO accused of embezzling $5.9M in company funds

The former CEO of a sustainable fuel company was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on...
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - The former CEO of a sustainable fuel company was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges that he embezzled nearly $6 million from the company.

Bryan Sherbacow, from Charleston, was charged with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Sherbacow is accused of transferring company funds to a personal bank account and making personal expenditures from a company bank account.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Sherbacow used the funds to pay for personal items such as a vintage Mercedes-Benz sports car, a Range Rover, a down payment on a condo and other personal expenses.

Sherbacow tried to hide the embezzlement emailing altered bank statements and falsified records to a company accountant and members of the company’s board, according to the Department of Justice.

