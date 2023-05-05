Lowcountry High School Baseball Playoff scores (5/4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball Playoffs - 2nd games

5-A

Carolina Forest 10, Wando 5 - The Warriors will host Ashley Ridge in an elimination game on Saturday

Ashley Ridge 13, White Knoll 1 - The Swamp Foxes will head to Wando for an elimination game

Stratford 3, West Ashley 1 - The Knights will head to Sumter for an elimination game on Saturday, the Wildcats season comes to an end.

Ft. Dorchester 7, Socastee 1 - The Patriots stay alive and will head to Berkeley for another elimination game on Saturday

Chapin 2, Berkeley 0 - The Stags will host Ft. Dorchester in an elimination game on Saturday

Summerville 10, St. James 0 - The Green Wave advance to the District finals on Monday

3-A

Marlboro County 8, Hanahan 6 - The Hawks will host an elimination game on Saturday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 11, Buford 1 - The Landsharks advance to host the district finals on Monday

1-A

Latta 10, St. John’s 1 - The Islanders will host an elimination game on Saturday

