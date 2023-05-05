Lowcountry High School Girls Soccer Playoffs scores (5/4)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - 2nd round
5-A
West Ashley 3, Carolina Forest 1 - Sophia Trio scored 2 goals in the 2nd half to lead the Wildcats to the victory. West Ashley will host Wando in the 3rd round on Saturday.
Wando 2, Lexington 0 - The Warriors will travel to West Ashley on Saturday
River Bluff 2, Ashley Ridge 1
St. James 5, Ft. Dorchester 1
4-A
James Island 6, West Florence 0 - The Trojans will head to AC Flora on Saturday for the 3rd round
Beckham 7, Ridge View 0 - The Bengals will host May River on Saturday in the 3rd round.
3-A
Philip Simmons 9, Loris 0 - The Iron Horses will host a 3rd round match up against Dreher on Saturday.
2-A
Bishop England 6, Mid-Carolina 0 - The Bishops will host Academic Magnet in the 3rd round on Saturday
Academic Magnet 8, Buford 0 - The Raptors will head to Bishop England on Saturday
