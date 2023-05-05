Lowcountry High School Girls Soccer Playoffs scores (5/4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - 2nd round

5-A

West Ashley 3, Carolina Forest 1 - Sophia Trio scored 2 goals in the 2nd half to lead the Wildcats to the victory. West Ashley will host Wando in the 3rd round on Saturday.

Wando 2, Lexington 0 - The Warriors will travel to West Ashley on Saturday

River Bluff 2, Ashley Ridge 1

St. James 5, Ft. Dorchester 1

4-A

James Island 6, West Florence 0 - The Trojans will head to AC Flora on Saturday for the 3rd round

Beckham 7, Ridge View 0 - The Bengals will host May River on Saturday in the 3rd round.

3-A

Philip Simmons 9, Loris 0 - The Iron Horses will host a 3rd round match up against Dreher on Saturday.

2-A

Bishop England 6, Mid-Carolina 0 - The Bishops will host Academic Magnet in the 3rd round on Saturday

Academic Magnet 8, Buford 0 - The Raptors will head to Bishop England on Saturday

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.