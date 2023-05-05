Officers locate N. Charleston shooting victim sitting in running vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after officers located a man who had been shot sitting in his vehicle Thursday night.

A police report states officers were around Victory Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when they heard gunshots in the area.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound sitting in his running vehicle on Commander Avenue, the report states. The vehicle had two bullet holes in the back.

The man told officers the shooting happened on Victory Avenue. Officers were able to locate rifle shell casings on Victory Avenue, the report states.

No arrests have been made.

