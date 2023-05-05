Pedestrian killed in Berkeley Co. crash

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday night crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened at 9 p.m. on Jedburg Road near Strathmore Road, about five miles south of Summerville.

A 1997 GMC pickup truck and a 2012 Honda sedan were traveling west, and a pedestrian was on the westbound side.

The truck and the sedan then hit the pedestrian, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The pedestrian died, Bolt says. The drivers of the truck and sedan were not hurt.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

