Police arrest man accused of dancing naked in N. Charleston median

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he was dancing naked in a median in North Charleston.

Donta’e Gautier was charged with indecent exposure, jail records show.

The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to Dorchester Road near Purcell Drive around 3:20 p.m. Thursday for a man dancing naked in the median.

Witnesses told police they saw Gautier dancing in just a short t-shirt in the median and yelled for him to get out of the road, a police report states.

Gautier walked into a nearby gas station nude but carrying shorts which he put on when requested by the store’s employees, the report states.

The report states officers found Gautier on the floor of the beer cooler rolling on the ground and dancing with shorts on but no shirt.

Gautier was taken to a hospital where he said he had taken CBD, the report states.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

