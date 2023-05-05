Report: Man tries to hit girlfriend with car in West Ashley parking lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to hit his girlfriend with a car in the parking lot of a West Ashley grocery store.

James Lloyd Vance is charged with strong-arm robbery and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Charleston Police responded at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the Piggly Wiggly on Skylark Drive.

At the scene, police met with the victim who claimed she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, according to an incident report.

The victim said she had been arguing with Vance about past relationships and friends on Facebook while driving down the road.

When they arrived at a hotel on Savannah Highway, the victim said she walked over to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot to distance herself from Vance.

As she walked into the parking lot, she saw Vance driving up fast. Vance then tried to hit her with the car multiple times, according to the incident report.

The report states Vance then got out of the car and pulled the victim to the ground causing her to fall on her ribs, which were broken from a recent crash.

Before leaving the parking lot, Vance took the victim’s purse and tried to hit her with the car again, the report states.

Vance was later arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.