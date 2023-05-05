Sen. Graham, Saudi Arabian officials join Boeing for event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are set to join Boeing South Carolina in a special event Friday.

Also in attendance will be officials from Riyadh Air and SAUDIA Airlines.

The two Saudi Arabia-based airlines announced in March the purchase of 121 Boeing Dreamliners.

The purchase marked the fifth-largest commercial order in Boeing’s history.

The purchase comes and Saudia Arabia looks to become a global aviation hub.

