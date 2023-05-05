Sen. Graham, Saudi Arabian officials join Boeing for event
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are set to join Boeing South Carolina in a special event Friday.
Also in attendance will be officials from Riyadh Air and SAUDIA Airlines.
The two Saudi Arabia-based airlines announced in March the purchase of 121 Boeing Dreamliners.
The purchase marked the fifth-largest commercial order in Boeing’s history.
The purchase comes and Saudia Arabia looks to become a global aviation hub.
