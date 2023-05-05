Small rain chances through the weekend, turning hot next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds and a small chance of rain later today as we round out the work week and head into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon. Overnights will trend warmer over the upcoming days as the below average temperature stretch of weather comes to an end. One or two showers are possible this afternoon and evening and a slight chance of rain remains in the forecast for this upcoming weekend. Overall, it looks like this weekend will be mainly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. We turn much warmer as we head into next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each day.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

