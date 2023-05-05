SC Lottery
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death for a student found dead at the University of Nevada, Reno. (Source: KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia, Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Authorities in Nevada say they are investigating the death of a college student this week.

KOLO reports that campus workers at the University of Nevada, Reno found the body of a female student Thursday morning in the quad area near the engineering building.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Center identified the body as 21-year-old Quincy Russell. Family members said she went by the name Sky.

School officials said they are saddened to hear about the woman’s death, confirming the 21-year-old was a student at the university.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our students was found deceased on campus,” UNR President Brian Sandoval shared in a letter to staff and students. “The death of a student affects our entire university. We mourn this tragic loss.”

University police set up a perimeter around the area where the body was found. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the student was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no building closures or classes directly impacted.

The 21-year-old’s cause of death is currently pending an autopsy, according to Washoe County officials.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

