Charleston Dragon Boat Race promotes wellness among cancer survivors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A boat race to support Lowcountry cancer survivors is being held this weekend.

Over 40 teams will be racing dragon boats in the Ashley River to raise money for Dragon Boat Charleston, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote the physical and mental wellness of people who have survived cancer.

Charles Hubbard said joining Dragon Boat Charleston helped heal him both mentally and physically.

“I feel like I’m a living, breathing proof of our mission,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012. He said he had a tumor that was over 10 cm in his left lung and underwent months of chemotherapy.

He beat cancer, but still experienced side effects from the damage to his lungs.

That’s when he started boating with Dragon Boat Charleston.

“The first year I did struggle severely with shortness of breath,” Hubbard said. “I could not keep up with other paddlers. I’d have to pull my paddle in, I’d have to stop, I’d have to take breaks...”

But he didn’t give up and continued to train three times a week.

One year later, when he went back to his pulmonologist to check up on his lungs, what he found out shocked both he and his doctor.

“‘Well actually your numbers have improved, they’re better now than when you first came here, what have you been doing?’” Hubbard recounted his doctor saying to him.

Hubbard said he credits the improved strength of his lungs to paddling with Dragon Boat Charleston and said he’s so excited for Saturday’s Dragon Boat Festival.

“It’s just amazing. It is life. It is a celebration of life,” Sarah Evans, Dragon Boat Charleston’s Executive Director, said.

She said 42 teams, made up of community members, local businesses and cancer survivors, get a chance at a 250-meter dragon boat race on the Ashley River.

On top of the race itself there will be music, face painting, food trucks and a survivor’s ceremony, to honor those who have won their fight against cancer.

“...beyond perseverance. And that’s what these people are. I mean they have already persevered. They’re beyond that. I mean these are amazing people,” Evans said. “And I tell people every day, these are my superheroes...”

She said Saturday’s festival raises almost enough money to support the nonprofit for the entire year.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details about the festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.