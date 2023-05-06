SC Lottery
Child shot twice in Colleton Co. ‘drive-by type’ shooting

The Colleton County Fire-Rescue says multiple rounds were shot into the occupied home, and two of them hit the child while she was in bed.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire-Rescue say an 11-year-old girl was shot twice in what they are calling “a drive-by type shooting”, Friday morning.

At 1:39 a.m., law enforcement was in the area investigating a separate incident that occurred minutes away from the 300 block of Hill Street when authorities heard gunshots.

The Fire-Rescue says multiple rounds were shot into the occupied home, and two of them hit the child while she was in bed.

The child suffered a wound to her head and another to her hand. The other children in the home were not injured.

First responders provided aid to the child until Firefighter-Paramedics arrived.

Then, the child, whose condition is not known, was flown to Shawn Jenkins Children’s Trauma Center at MUSC by CARE Flight.

The Walterboro Police was investigating the incident.

Officials have not yet said if there have been any arrests made.

