The Citadel earns series win over VMI with 9-4 win on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Saturday was a memorable day for The Citadel’s senior class as they followed up their graduation ceremony in the morning with a 9-4 victory over VMI in the afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 9, VMI 4

Records: VMI (23-24, 7-9), The Citadel (21-22, 6-8)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got things going with one out in the second inning as Wells Sykes singled through the left side and scored on a Travis Elliott double to left center. Crosby Jones followed with a single to left to score Elliott.

The Citadel struck again with two outs in the third inning as Noah Mitchell doubled off the base of the wall in center field, then scored on a Sykes base hit through the left side.

VMI got a run back in the fourth as they got a bases-loaded walk with one out. Sam Swygert was able to minimize the damage to just one run as he struck out the next two hitters.

The Bulldogs got the run back in the home-half of the inning as Dylan Costa singled up the middle and stole second. Sawyer Reeves followed with a RBI triple into the gap in right center.

VMI pulled within a run in the fifth inning on a two-run double to right from Cole Jenkins.

The Citadel again had an answer in the home-half of the inning as Travis Lott singled to left center and hustled around to score on a Noah Mitchell triple into the right-field corner.

Elliott drove in Mitchell with a base hit up the middle before hustling home from second on an infield single off the bat of Costa.

The Keydets pushed across one run in the sixth inning on a two-our RBI single up the middle from Jed Barrett.