The Citadel earns series win over VMI with 9-4 win on Saturday

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Saturday was a memorable day for The Citadel’s senior class as they followed up their graduation ceremony in the morning with a 9-4 victory over VMI in the afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 9, VMI 4

Records: VMI (23-24, 7-9), The Citadel (21-22, 6-8)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got things going with one out in the second inning as Wells Sykes singled through the left side and scored on a Travis Elliott double to left center. Crosby Jones followed with a single to left to score Elliott.
  • The Citadel struck again with two outs in the third inning as Noah Mitchell doubled off the base of the wall in center field, then scored on a Sykes base hit through the left side.
  • VMI got a run back in the fourth as they got a bases-loaded walk with one out. Sam Swygert was able to minimize the damage to just one run as he struck out the next two hitters.
  • The Bulldogs got the run back in the home-half of the inning as Dylan Costa singled up the middle and stole second. Sawyer Reeves followed with a RBI triple into the gap in right center.
  • VMI pulled within a run in the fifth inning on a two-run double to right from Cole Jenkins.
  • The Citadel again had an answer in the home-half of the inning as Travis Lott singled to left center and hustled around to score on a Noah Mitchell triple into the right-field corner.
  • Elliott drove in Mitchell with a base hit up the middle before hustling home from second on an infield single off the bat of Costa.
  • The Keydets pushed across one run in the sixth inning on a two-our RBI single up the middle from Jed Barrett.
  • Thomas Rollauer started the bottom of the sixth with a base hit before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Mitchell singled up the middle to drive in Rollauer. Badala added a run with a two-out single into the hole at short.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldogs collected a season-high 18 hits with seven players in the lineup having multi-hit games.
  • All nine starts collected at least one hit.
  • Travis Lott, Noah Mitchell, Crosby Jones and Anthony Badala combined for 10 hits and four RBIs after receiving their diplomas just hours before first pitch.
  • Mitchell went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.
  • Badala also collected three hits and drove in a run.
  • Jones finished with two hits for his fourth-straight multi-hit game.
  • Lott collected a pair of base hit and scored a run.
  • Lott also threw out both potential base stealers.
  • Travis Elliott finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
  • His RBI double in the second inning marked the third-straight game he delivered a RBI double in his first at-bat.
  • Dylan Costa and Wells Sykes each added two hits, RBI and a run scored.
  • Conner Cummiskey (2-3), another graduate, came out of the bullpen and allowed just one run on four hits and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings to pick up the victory.
  • Sam Swygert got the start and surrendered three runs on five hits over the first 4.1 innings.
  • Trey Morgan (1-2) allowed five runs on 10 hits and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings in the loss.

