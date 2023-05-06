The Citadel takes series opener over VMI

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored four runs in the first inning and rode the right arm of Cameron Reeves for a 5-3 victory over VMI in the series opener Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 5, VMI 3

Records: VMI (23-23, 7-8), The Citadel (20-22, 5-8)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Citadel got a run back in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Crosby Jones.

VMI got on the board in the sixth inning after back-to-back homers from Trey Morgan and Justin Starke. After an error helped extend the inning, VMI scored another run on a sacrifice bunt from Zac Morris.

Noah Mitchell drove in Rollauer with a single to left center. Wells Sykes then singled up the middle and scored on a Travis Elliott double to right center. Crosby Jones drove in the fourth run of the inning with a base hit up the middle.

The Bulldogs got going immediately in the bottom of the first inning as Sawyer Reeves started the frame with a ground-rule double to right. Thomas Rollauer followed with a bunt single and made it all the way to third when the throw went into the right-field corner.

Inside the Box Score

Cameron Reeves (7-4) continued to dominate on the mound as he allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits over 7.0 innings.

He did not allow a hit through the first five innings before the first three batters of the sixth inning reached via hit. He would go on to not allow a hit over the next 2.0 innings.

Gant Starling (2) allowed two hits over 2.0 shutout innings to earn his second save of the season.

After allowing a leadoff walk in the ninth, Starling got a double play on the next pitch.

Reeves and Starling combined to limit the nation’s third-best hitting team to just five hits.

The Bulldog offense finished the game with 11 hits, including collecting six hits in their four-run first inning.

Thomas Rollauer and Travis Lott each went 2-for-4.

Travis Elliott doubled in a run in his first at-bat for the second consecutive game. He ended the game going 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.

Crosby Jones collected a pair of hits, including his second home run of the season, and drove in two runs.

Noah Mitchell reached safely three times as he had a RBI single in his first at-bat, and drew a pair of walks.