SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs man found dead in North Charleston

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered...
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered the deceased man, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.(Source: MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the name of the man who was found dead in front of a house.

Ismail Muhammad, 43, from North Charleston, died Saturday morning, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

While the cause of Muhammad’s death is pending an autopsy, the manner of death, according to O’Neal, is homicide.

North Charleston Police responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered the deceased man, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he was dancing naked in a median in North...
Police arrest man accused of dancing naked in N. Charleston median
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement

Latest News

Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder....
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
FIRST ALERT: Eastbound and westbound Sam Rittenberg near Amberly Road shut down
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Eastbound and westbound Sam Rittenberg near Amberly Road shut down
Lady Eagles Basketball Team of Military Magnet Academy is joined by the community to celebrate...
Military Magnet girls basketball team honored by the community