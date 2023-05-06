Coroner IDs man found dead in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the name of the man who was found dead in front of a house.

Ismail Muhammad, 43, from North Charleston, died Saturday morning, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

While the cause of Muhammad’s death is pending an autopsy, the manner of death, according to O’Neal, is homicide.

North Charleston Police responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered the deceased man, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

