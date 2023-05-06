Cougars Complete Historic Comeback in Wild 16-15 Victory

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Down, but never out. College of Charleston faced a 15-8 deficit after seven innings before a furious rally in the eighth and ninth secured a 16-15 win to take a series from North Carolina A&T Saturday.

The comeback Saturday was the largest deficit (seven runs) overcome in a win by the Cougars since moving to Division I prior to the 1991 season.

Charleston held an 8-0 lead after two innings before North Carolina A&T scored the next 15 of the ballgame between the fourth and seventh innings. Charleston never quit as six runs came around in the eighth before JT Marr’s go-ahead, two-run single with two strikes gave the Cougars the lead back for good.

Trotter Harlan paced the Cougar offense with a pair of three-run home runs and career-high 6 RBI in the comeback effort while Khyree Miller went yard in the eighth to bring Charleston back within one at the time.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 16, North Carolina A&T 15

Location: War Memorial Stadium | Greensboro, N.C.

Records: Charleston (29-16, 15-8 CAA), North Carolina A&T (17-26, 9-15 CAA)

How It Happened

• Charleston jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Trotter Harlan’s three-run home run to left field, giving the senior 6 RBI through two games in Greensboro.

• Charleston would make it an 8-0 lead through two innings as Khyree Miller singled home a pair, Cole Mathis had a sac fly, Luke Wood singled in Miller and Cam Dean singled home Joseph Mershon.

• North Carolina A&T’s offense awoke in the fourth inning scoring eight to erase the deficit and tie it behind home runs from Ash and Maynard.

• The Aggies took their first lead of the weekend in the fifth on a two-run home run from Brown.

• Five more Aggie runs came around to score in the seventh for a 15-8 advantage, giving the Aggies 15 unanswered runs after the 8-0 Charleston start.

• Trotter Harlan went deep for a second time to jumpstart a six-run eighth inning, making it a 15-11 ballgame on his second three-run blast.

• Luke Wood tripled then came in to score on a wild pitch before Khyree Miller made it 15-14 on a two-run shot to left center.

• Down to the final strike with the bases loaded, JT Marr delivered the go-ahead pinch-hit single in the top of the ninth to complete the comeback and take the series.

Notes

• Every Cougar in the starting nine had a base hit Saturday, the second time in as many road series Charleston’s entire starting lineup had a hit.

• Trotter Harlan collected his first career multi-HR day blasting a pair of three-run shots for a career-high 6 RBI in the win. Harlan also tied his career-high scoring three times and reached the 40 RBI mark for a second-straight season.

• Harlan also emphatically pushed his on-base streak to 19 and hit streak to 12 in the first inning.

• Khyree Miller’s two-run shot in the eighth was his second this season as Miller finished with 4 RBI and scored three times as well, matching season-best marks.

• The seven-run deficit Charleston faced after seven innings was the largest comeback recorded in program history as a Division I member.

• Charleston had two separate 8-run streaks in the game scoring the first eight and final eight.

• Joseph Mershon (33), Cole Mathis (29), Harlan (19), JT Marr (14) and Tyler Sorrentino (11) all extended their on-base streaks to double digits.

• Cam Dean extended his eight-game hit streak with his RBI single in the second.

Up Next

Charleston goes for the weekend sweep on the heels of Saturday’s historic comeback. First pitch from War Memorial Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

