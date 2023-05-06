SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating shooting near Andrews

An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m.,...
An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., Lesley said.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday morning.

The shooting happened close to the Highway 521 Bypass near Andrews, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., Lesley said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he was dancing naked in a median in North...
Police arrest man accused of dancing naked in N. Charleston median
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Alliyah Simmons, 28, is charged with cruelty to children.
Charleston Co. substitute accused of pushing student, grabbing him by arm
It happened at 9 p.m. on Jedburg Road, about five miles south of Summerville.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Jedburg Rd. crash

Latest News

Mounted police officers are seen on the Mall ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in...
LIVE: Charles III to be crowned in ancient rite at uncertain time
Over 40 teams will be racing dragon boats in the Ashley River to raise money for Dragon Boat...
Charleston Dragon Boat Race promotes wellness among cancer survivors
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Dragon Boat Race promotes wellness among cancer survivors
A push to strengthen state DUI law is a personal fight for so many South Carolina families,...
Bill to strengthen DUI laws in SC could reach governor soon