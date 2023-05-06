Deputies make 2nd arrest in Rabbits Foot Loop homicide

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a second arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from November.

Nautica Nikia McKnight, 26, of Kingstree, was arrested and charged by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with Misprision of a Felony (neglect in reporting a crime).

This comes after the arrest of Andrey Nepolean Williams, 47, in April, who is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting.

Deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on November 13, 2022 in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, deputies found a gunshot victim who was transported by EMS to a local hospital where they later died.

Investigators determined that Williams had made threats towards the victim prior to the shooting, and that McKnight was aware of these threats and failed to report them.

Friday, McKnight surrendered herself to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and was booked at Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

