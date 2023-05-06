FIRST ALERT: Eastbound and westbound Sam Rittenberg near Amberly Road shut down
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a ‘serious’ vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Charlestown Drive and Amberly Road.
Amberly Road is closed.
No injuries, deaths or time of crash have yet been reported.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.
