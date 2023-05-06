SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks Drop Series Opener at Kentucky

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Kentucky, 7-3, in the first of a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky scored a run in each of the first two innings, including a sun-aided inside-the-park home run in the second by James McCoy. Carolina got within one in the fourth as Gavin Casas belted his 17th home run to the alley in right field.

After Hunter Gilliam made it 4-1 with a two-run home run in the fifth, Carolina answered with two in the seventh, including an RBI single by Michael Braswell. Kentucky then scored three in the bottom of the seventh for the 7-3 scoring margin.

Casas and Braswell had two hits apiece. Will Sanders took the loss, allowing four runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina turned a pair of double plays in tonight’s contest.

• Dylan Brewer extended his reached base streak to 19 games.

• Carolina has now lost back-to-back SEC series openers.

• Braswell has seven hits and three RBI in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Kentucky continue the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (May 6) at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
Samuel White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
1 arrested in MUSC parking garage shooting
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
Logan Shoening, 23, has been reported missing by his family. He has not been seen since Thursday.
Charleston Police continue search after missing man’s vehicle found

Latest News

Lowcountry Boys Soccer Playoff scores (5/5)
Softball
Lowcountry High School Baseball/Softball Playoff scores (5/5)
Good Reaches Another Milestone in 16-5 CofC Win
Clemson baseball
No. 18 Clemson Rallies Past No. 22 Louisville 6-3