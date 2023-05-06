Gamecocks Drop Series Opener at Kentucky

LEXINGTON – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Kentucky, 7-3, in the first of a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky scored a run in each of the first two innings, including a sun-aided inside-the-park home run in the second by James McCoy. Carolina got within one in the fourth as Gavin Casas belted his 17th home run to the alley in right field.

After Hunter Gilliam made it 4-1 with a two-run home run in the fifth, Carolina answered with two in the seventh, including an RBI single by Michael Braswell. Kentucky then scored three in the bottom of the seventh for the 7-3 scoring margin.

Casas and Braswell had two hits apiece. Will Sanders took the loss, allowing four runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina turned a pair of double plays in tonight’s contest.

• Dylan Brewer extended his reached base streak to 19 games.

• Carolina has now lost back-to-back SEC series openers.

• Braswell has seven hits and three RBI in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Kentucky continue the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (May 6) at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

