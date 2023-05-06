Good Reaches Another Milestone in 16-5 CofC Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ty Good tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts moving into third place on the career strikeouts list at the College of Charleston Friday night as the Cougars pounced to a 16-5 win over North Carolina A&T.

Good entered the night just one strikeout shy of tying Bailey Ober’s 254 as a Cougar collecting number 255 to end the first inning. His dominant outing gives the senior 83 strikeouts on the season, just five shy of his career-high 88 set last season.

Charleston’s offense gave Good nine runs of support over the first five innings with six hitters collecting multi-hit performances and three driving in at least three in the 11-run win.

Tyler Sorrentino, Trotter Harlan and Luke Wood all drove in a trio while Khyree Miller had a team-high three hits and three runs. Cole Mathis drew a career-high four walks as the Cougars worked 12 free passes on the night.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 16, North Carolina A&T 5

Location: War Memorial Stadium | Greensboro, N.C.

Records: Charleston (28-16, 14-8 CAA), North Carolina A&T (17-25, 9-14 CAA)

How It Happened

• Charleston scored five runs in the second inning and never looked back on their way to the 16-5 win.

• Three runs came around to score before the first out of the second was recorded as Cam Dean doubled home Khyree Miller, Noah Carter singled in JT Marr and Tyler Sorrentino’s RBI groundout brought home Dean.

• An error on a double play attempt brought home the fourth run before Trotter Harlan made it a 5-0 lead with his first of 3 RBI on the night singling home Miller.

• Harlan added a two-run single in the fourth to make it 7-0, then another came home on a bases-loaded ground ball double play for an 8-0 Cougar advantage.

• Joseph Mershon made it 9-0 in the fifth with an RBI single.

• North Carolina A&T finally got some offense in the fifth as Cameran Brantley hit a solo home run and a double play ball scored a second run.

• The Aggies would get back within 9-4 through six, but Good left it there fanning three in the seventh to match his career high of 11 strikeouts.

• Luke Wood hit an opposite field home run to lead off the eighth and make it 10-4 as the floodgates opened with a seven-spot when all was told.

• Khyree Miller singled in Tanner McCallister, Sorrentino doubled home Dean and Miller, a wild pitch scored Sorrentino and Wood singled home Mershon and Harlan in the eighth.

Notes

• Ty Good (264) passed Bailey Ober (254) for third-most career strikeouts at the College of Charleston in the first inning Friday night.

• Good tied a career-high of 11 strikeouts giving the senior 264 donning the Charleston maroon and gold as well as 83 this season - just five shy of a single-season best.

• Cole Mathis drew a career-high four walks as Charleston had 12 free passes on the night, the second time the Cougars have been issued 10-plus walks in a game this season.

• Luke Wood’s eighth-inning solo blast made it back-to-back games he’s gone deep. Wood leads the team with nine long balls and his 3 RBI gives him a team-high of 39 runs driven in.

• Charleston’s seven-run eighth inning was a season-high and first time the Cougars posted at least seven in a single inning since the season-opener of 2022 against Wagner.

• Trotter Harlan extended his hitting streak to 11 on a 2-for-5 night, the longest streak by a Cougar this season.

• Cam Dean extended his hit streak to seven with his RBI single in the second inning.

• Joseph Mershon made 32-straight reaching safely as the senior second baseman has been on base every game he’s played this season. Cole Mathis extended his streak to 28, Trotter Harlan’s is at 18, JT Marr pushed his to 14 and Tyler Sorrentino has reached safely in 10-straight.

• Friday was the fourth time Charleston has scored 10-plus against North Carolina A&T in series history and ninth win in 11 meetings.

• Charleston moved to 10-3 in Friday contests with the win and Ty Good picked up his sixth win and fourth-straight decision.

Up Next

Game two of the series at War Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. with Charleston looking to claim another CAA series. A win would push the Cougars to 3-1 in road CAA series and a perfect 3-0 against league newcomers (North Carolina A&T, Monmouth and Stony Brook).

