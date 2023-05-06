Lowcountry Boys Soccer Playoff scores (5/5)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Boys Soccer Playoffs - 3rd round

5-A

Stall 4, Carolina Forest 3 F/OT - The Warriors move to the Lower State Finals and will travel to Ashley Ridge on Monday

Ashley Ridge 2, River Bluff 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host Stall in the Lower State finals on Monday

4-A

James Island 3, Myrtle Beach 0 - The Trojans will head to AC Flora for the Lower State finals on Monday

3-A

Waccamaw 2, Philip Simmons 1

2-A

Academic Magnet 2, Bishop England 1 F/OT - The Raptors will head to Oceanside on Monday for the Lower State finals

Oceanside Collegiate 1, Andrew Jackson 0 - The Landsharks will host Academic Magnet in the Lower State finals on Monday

1-A

St. Joseph’s 6, Palmetto Scholars 1

Christ Church 6, St. John’s 0

