SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry Boys Soccer Playoff scores (5/5)

(WTOK)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Boys Soccer Playoffs - 3rd round

5-A

Stall 4, Carolina Forest 3 F/OT - The Warriors move to the Lower State Finals and will travel to Ashley Ridge on Monday

Ashley Ridge 2, River Bluff 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host Stall in the Lower State finals on Monday

4-A

James Island 3, Myrtle Beach 0 - The Trojans will head to AC Flora for the Lower State finals on Monday

3-A

Waccamaw 2, Philip Simmons 1

2-A

Academic Magnet 2, Bishop England 1 F/OT - The Raptors will head to Oceanside on Monday for the Lower State finals

Oceanside Collegiate 1, Andrew Jackson 0 - The Landsharks will host Academic Magnet in the Lower State finals on Monday

1-A

St. Joseph’s 6, Palmetto Scholars 1

Christ Church 6, St. John’s 0

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
Samuel White is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
1 arrested in MUSC parking garage shooting
MUSC's Department of Public Safety is looking to identify a person seen on surveillence cameras...
MUSC looks to identify suspect in shooting
Logan Shoening, 23, has been reported missing by his family. He has not been seen since Thursday.
Charleston Police continue search after missing man’s vehicle found

Latest News

Softball
Lowcountry High School Baseball/Softball Playoff scores (5/5)
Gamecocks Drop Series Opener at Kentucky
Good Reaches Another Milestone in 16-5 CofC Win
Clemson baseball
No. 18 Clemson Rallies Past No. 22 Louisville 6-3