Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/6)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball playoffs - Elimination Games

5-A

Wando 4, Ashley Ridge 3 - The Warriors advance to the District 5 finals on Monday and will need 2 wins over Carolina Forest

Stratford 2, Sumter 1 - The Knights move on to the District 6 finals on Monday at River Bluff needing 2 wins

3-A

Hanahan 9, Aynor 5 - The Hawks move to the District 7 finals on Monday at Marlboro County needing to win twice

2-A

Bishop England 9, Edisto 2 - The Bishops advance to the District 5 finals needing 2 wins at Andrew Jackson to advance

Woodland 18, Andrews 10 - The Wolverines go to the District 8 finals at North Central needing 2 wins to move on

1-A

St. John’s 17, Bethune-Bowman 2 - The Islanders will face Latta on Monday in the District 8 finals needing to win twice to advance

