Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/6)
SCHSL Baseball playoffs - Elimination Games
5-A
Wando 4, Ashley Ridge 3 - The Warriors advance to the District 5 finals on Monday and will need 2 wins over Carolina Forest
Stratford 2, Sumter 1 - The Knights move on to the District 6 finals on Monday at River Bluff needing 2 wins
3-A
Hanahan 9, Aynor 5 - The Hawks move to the District 7 finals on Monday at Marlboro County needing to win twice
2-A
Bishop England 9, Edisto 2 - The Bishops advance to the District 5 finals needing 2 wins at Andrew Jackson to advance
Woodland 18, Andrews 10 - The Wolverines go to the District 8 finals at North Central needing 2 wins to move on
1-A
St. John’s 17, Bethune-Bowman 2 - The Islanders will face Latta on Monday in the District 8 finals needing to win twice to advance
