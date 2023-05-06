SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/6)

Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held Jacksonville State University to one run on five hits Saturday in a series clinching, 5-1 victory.(WDAM 7)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball playoffs - Elimination Games

5-A

Wando 4, Ashley Ridge 3 - The Warriors advance to the District 5 finals on Monday and will need 2 wins over Carolina Forest

Stratford 2, Sumter 1 - The Knights move on to the District 6 finals on Monday at River Bluff needing 2 wins

3-A

Hanahan 9, Aynor 5 - The Hawks move to the District 7 finals on Monday at Marlboro County needing to win twice

2-A

Bishop England 9, Edisto 2 - The Bishops advance to the District 5 finals needing 2 wins at Andrew Jackson to advance

Woodland 18, Andrews 10 - The Wolverines go to the District 8 finals at North Central needing 2 wins to move on

1-A

St. John’s 17, Bethune-Bowman 2 - The Islanders will face Latta on Monday in the District 8 finals needing to win twice to advance

