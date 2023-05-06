SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School Baseball/Softball Playoff scores (5/5)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball Playoffs - 3rd Game

4-A

North Myrtle Beach 4, James Island 2 - The Trojans fall to the losers bracket and will play on Wednesday in an elimination game

SCHSL Softball Playoffs - 2nd game

5-A

St. James 10, Wando 1 - The Warriors fall to the losers bracket and will host an elimination game on Monday

Chapin 4, Ashley Ridge 3 - The Swamp Foxes will host Carolina Forest in an elimination game in the losers bracket on Monday

Carolina Forest 13, Stratford 8 - The Knights are eliminated with the loss

Berkeley 16, Conway 1 - The Stags advance to the District 7 Championship on Wednesday

White Knoll 10, West Ashley 0 - The Wildcats are eliminated with the loss

Summerville 11, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave move to the District 8 Championship on Wednesday

3-A

Dillon 3, Hanahan 1 - The Hawks fall to the losers bracket and will host a game on Monday

Darlington 15, Philip Simmons 0 - The Iron Horses are eliminated with the loss

2-A

Chesterfield 17, Oceanside Collegiate 2 - The Landsharks fall to the losers bracket with the loss

1-A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 15, Charleston Math & Science 0 - The Riptide are eliminated with the loss

Palmetto Scholars 15, Whale Branch 0 - The Phoenix will face Carvers Bay in an elimination game on Monday

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

