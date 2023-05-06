Lowcountry high school girls soccer playoff scores (5/6)
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - 3rd round
4-A
Beckham 5, May River 0 - The Bengals advance to the Lower State finals on Tuesday
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 8, Fox Creek 0 - The Landsharks will host Bishop England in the Lower State finals on Tuesday
Bishop England 3, Academic Magnet 0 - The Bishops will head to Oceanside on Tuesday for the Lower State finals
