Lowcountry high school girls soccer playoff scores (5/6)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - 3rd round

4-A

Beckham 5, May River 0 - The Bengals advance to the Lower State finals on Tuesday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 8, Fox Creek 0 - The Landsharks will host Bishop England in the Lower State finals on Tuesday

Bishop England 3, Academic Magnet 0 - The Bishops will head to Oceanside on Tuesday for the Lower State finals

