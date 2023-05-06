SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school girls soccer playoff scores (5/6)

(WTOK)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - 3rd round

4-A

Beckham 5, May River 0 - The Bengals advance to the Lower State finals on Tuesday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 8, Fox Creek 0 - The Landsharks will host Bishop England in the Lower State finals on Tuesday

Bishop England 3, Academic Magnet 0 - The Bishops will head to Oceanside on Tuesday for the Lower State finals

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder....
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar
A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he was dancing naked in a median in North...
Police arrest man accused of dancing naked in N. Charleston median

Latest News

Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/6)
Cougars Complete Historic Comeback in Wild 16-15 Victory
Coastal Carolina baseball
Brown’s Late Heroics Deliver Walk-Off, Extra-Inning Win for Coastal Carolina Over App State
Gamecocks Fall to Kentucky on Saturday Afternoon