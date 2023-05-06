SC Lottery
Military Magnet girls basketball team honored by the community

Lady Eagles Basketball Team of Military Magnet Academy is joined by the community to celebrate...
Lady Eagles Basketball Team of Military Magnet Academy is joined by the community to celebrate and help others.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the Lady Eagles Basketball Team of Military Magnet Academy won three straight state titles the community came together to celebrate them Saturday and also helped others in their honor.

The girls have also achieved academic success with all players holding a 3.0 GPA or higher.

In the girls’ honor, the Community Resource Center provided almost 1,000 bags of groceries, hygiene products, food, and more, to those who came to celebrate.

“We are honoring these young ladies here at Military Magnet School that has won the state championship three times, excelled in schools, and are just what we call exemplary citizens. We owe it to them to celebrate and this is what we are doing today,” Louis Smith, the executive director of the Community Resource Center, said.

Darryl Ray Griffin, the CEO of Neal Brothers Inc., announced at the event that he will put the first $5,000 into a fund for a memorial, probably a statue, for the girls that he hopes will be put on the school’s campus.

Griffin also said that if any of the players want a job at his company then they can have one.

“If they’re gonna be that great of leaders in basketball, they’re going to be business leaders just as good,” Griffin said.

You can contact Griffin to donate to the memorial here

