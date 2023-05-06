SC Lottery
No. 18 Clemson Rallies Past No. 22 Louisville 6-3

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 18 Clemson overcame a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score and three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead in its 6-3 victory over No. 22 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 29-17 overall and 12-10 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 29-16 overall and 9-13 in ACC play.

JT Benson’s two-out double scored the game’s first run in the third inning, then Clemson tied the score in the fourth inning on an error. After Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 17 games in the fifth inning, Eddie King Jr. belted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to give Louisville a 3-1 lead. Billy Amick responded with a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score.

In the seventh inning, Clemson, who had 15 hits in the game, took its first lead when Will Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk, then Caden Grice was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to double its lead. Amick added a sacrifice fly in the frame.

Reed Garris (4-0) earned the win in relief, as he pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings. Ryan Ammons pitched 1.1 innings to record his third save of the year. Louisville reliever Kayden Campbell (1-1) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

