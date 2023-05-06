North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting on Dorchester Road
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a Mobil gas station on Dorchester Road for a report of a woman lying on the ground, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.
The victim had sustained a gunshot wound.
North Charleston firefighters and EMS performed life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, Jacobs said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
