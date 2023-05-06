North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a Mobil gas station on Dorchester Road for a report of a woman lying on the ground, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

North Charleston firefighters and EMS performed life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

