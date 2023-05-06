Officers investigating man’s death on Terry Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating after discovering a dead man lying on the ground in front of a house Saturday morning.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered the deceased man, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Jacobs says the cause of death is pending on autopsy.

No arrests have been made.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the man they found.

The investigation is ongoing.

