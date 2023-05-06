SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officers investigating man’s death on Terry Drive

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered...
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered the deceased man, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.(Source: MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating after discovering a dead man lying on the ground in front of a house Saturday morning.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered the deceased man, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Jacobs says the cause of death is pending on autopsy.

No arrests have been made.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the man they found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he was dancing naked in a median in North...
Police arrest man accused of dancing naked in N. Charleston median
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Alliyah Simmons, 28, is charged with cruelty to children.
Charleston Co. substitute accused of pushing student, grabbing him by arm
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar

Latest News

The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left...
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting on Dorchester Road
Boeing South Carolina hosted state officials and officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at...
SC leaders hope Boeing Dreamliner deal will improve relations with Saudi Arabia
Charleston Waterkeeper’s water quality scientist, Cheryl Carmack in The College of Charleston’s...
4 Charleston waterway sites show initially-high bacteria levels