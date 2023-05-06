Ruptured force main causes over 25k gallons of wastewater to release in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) says that an estimated 27,000 gallons of wastewater was released from a ruptured force main at Berkeley Place off Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton Friday.

BJWSA was notified of the overflow at 3 p.m. and had stopped the overflow at 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

The release goes on to say that the crews have finished the cleanup and recovery process and that most of the standing sewer was recoverable.

Signs have been placed in the area to alert the public of the overflow.

BJWSA says they have notified DHEC and are working with them to address any effects caused by the overflow.

If you see or suspect any type of spill from the sewer collection system, you’re asked to contact BJWSA at 843-987-9200.

