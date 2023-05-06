SC Lottery
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache

Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.(Paul Slosar)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - After not trimming his mustache for 30 years, a Summerville man has won the Guinness World Record for the longest mustache on a living person.

“It’s quite humbling,” Paul Slosar said.

Slosar has been growing out his mustache for three decades, and it now measures 25 and a quarter inches, which is over two feet long.

“If you want to know what it’s like, take the longest pencil you can find and put it on your upper lip and try walking around with it,” Slosar said.

In 2017, he took third place in the world. It was the first time he ever competed at a high level.

He said he may go out and compete again, but if he does, it will be on the world stage.

“I don’t want to be arrogant about it, but I just don’t think it’s fair,” Slosar said. “I’d like to see other people get in there and display their wears.”

Slosar said his trick to maintaining his mustache is to heat up some wax and comb it through.

He said that he has no plans to trim it, and his mustache is a forever thing.

“The wife told me that if I came home with it trimmed or it shaved off, I would have divorce papers,” Slosar said. “So no, this is not going away.”

His advice to anyone looking to also try something like this is to have patience and dedication.

He said he’s had prospective employers ask if he would shave it off, and he said it’s not up for negotiation.

