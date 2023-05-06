SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Two arrests made in fatal shooting on Dorchester Road

Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder....
Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder. (mugshots were not immediately available from the Charleston County Jail)(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder. Floyd is also being charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615 Dorchester Road for a report of a woman lying on the ground, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

North Charleston firefighters and EMS performed life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, Jacobs said.

Both suspects were being held at the Al Canon Detention Center.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dorchester Co. crash on US-17A
A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he was dancing naked in a median in North...
Police arrest man accused of dancing naked in N. Charleston median
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Alliyah Simmons, 28, is charged with cruelty to children.
Charleston Co. substitute accused of pushing student, grabbing him by arm
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar

Latest News

The Wiltown Community Center Park will be getting upgraded over the next six months.
Wiltown Community Center Park is getting an upgrade
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered...
Officers investigating man’s death on Terry Drive
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Boeing South Carolina hosted state officials and officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at...
SC leaders hope Boeing Dreamliner deal will improve relations with Saudi Arabia