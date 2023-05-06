Two arrests made in fatal shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder. Floyd is also being charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615 Dorchester Road for a report of a woman lying on the ground, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

North Charleston firefighters and EMS performed life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, Jacobs said.

Both suspects were being held at the Al Canon Detention Center.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

