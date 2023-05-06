SC Lottery
Wiltown Community Center Park is getting an upgrade

The Wiltown Community Center Park will be getting upgraded over the next six months.
The Wiltown Community Center Park will be getting upgraded over the next six months.(Live5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks officials and Wiltown community members broke ground Saturday to celebrate the beginning of a new era for recreation in the community.

The Wiltown Community Center Park will be getting upgraded over the next six months. It’s been a long time coming, according to members of the community.

Parks officials say new accessible paths, parking areas, a combination basketball and pickleball court, activity field, a colorful playground, and a new renovated outdoor shelter are coming to the park.

“We hope that it would bring our children, our grandchildren, also our great grands to be able to come out,” Willie D. Johnson, who is the treasurer for the Wiltown Community Center, said. “Not only our children, but everyone in the community, and if you’re passing through, if you’re visiting Charleston County or the South Carolina area, you’ll have a place to come.”

Eduardo Curry, chairman of Charleston County Parks, said this project was a priority to provide equal access to parks to all residents of the county, even in the remote areas.

“Charleston County is so large,” Curry said. “Sometimes there is an underlying thought that you have forgotten about the people in the remote places, and so this community said don’t forget about us. And so, as a result, the park and recreation commission, and my co-commissioners did not forget about them. County council did not. We want to make sure there’s equal access and equal attention to our constituents in Charleston County even in the remote places.”

The project is expected to be completed in six months.

