Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit two pedestrians with her vehicle in the city of Folly Beach Saturday morning.

The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and failure to yield, according to Chief Andrew Gilreath.

The woman was driving on Center Street with a green light and turned right onto West Ashley Ave. around 9:15 a.m., hitting a mother, 47, and daughter, 20, Gilreath said.

Both victims appear to be suffering non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.