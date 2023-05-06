Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit two pedestrians with her vehicle in the city of Folly Beach Saturday morning.
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and failure to yield, according to Chief Andrew Gilreath.
The woman was driving on Center Street with a green light and turned right onto West Ashley Ave. around 9:15 a.m., hitting a mother, 47, and daughter, 20, Gilreath said.
Both victims appear to be suffering non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
