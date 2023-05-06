SC Lottery
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder....
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was shot to death at a North Charleston gas station.

Georgia Dinkins, 41, from North Charleston, died Saturday morning on the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615 Dorchester Rd. for a report of a woman lying on the ground, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

North Charleston firefighters and EMS performed life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, Jacobs said.

Two people are facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Police say D’Andre Floyd, 29, and Jessika Seals, 27, are both being charged with murder. Floyd is also being charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Both suspects were being held at the Al Canon Detention Center.

