1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Saturday crash that has left one dead and two hurt on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Charlestown Drive and Amberly Road.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Sam Rittenberg Boulevard was reopened around 9:30 p.m. after being closed for much of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

