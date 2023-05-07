SC Lottery
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Saturday crash that has left one dead and two hurt on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Charlestown Drive and Amberly Road.

Officers are investigating a ‘serious’ vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Charlestown Drive and Amberly Road.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Sam Rittenberg Boulevard was reopened around 9:30 p.m. after being closed for much of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

