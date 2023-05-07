Charleston locals react to King Charles III coronation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston celebrated the coronation of King Charles III Saturday afternoon at the Old Exchange building downtown.

Charleston, being the official southeastern celebration site, brought together local officials and the community to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaiming May 6 as King Charles III Day in the city.

British Consul General Rachel Galloway is the most senior United Kingdom government official in the southeastern United States and traveled back from the coronation in London on Saturday morning to speak in Charleston that afternoon.

“We wanted to celebrate it here in Charleston because of the history and the relationship that we have here between the United Kingdom and the United States; but the truth is, even though there have occasionally been difficult times in the relationship, the fact that we’re able to stand here today as the closest of friends,” Galloway says.

Charles has visited the Holy City twice, once in 1977 and another in 1990.

“It was just months after we experienced that terrible hurricane and the king actually participated in raising money for our city,” Tecklenburg says. “During his visit, King Charles commented on what makes Charleston so special, a sense of belonging and civilized values.”

Locals that were part of the celebration including Paul O’Brien, Elizabeth and Savannah Dixon shared their thoughts with us on how they think Charles will serve as king.

“It’s remarkable; he’s had such an interesting life and a challenging life,” O’Brien says. “He’s been waiting for this for so long, and so he’s got, I suppose somewhat of a checkered reputation, but he hasn’t been idle. He’s actually done a lot.”

“I think he will do a wonderful job,” Elizabeth says. “I only hope for the best and I think he will do a great job,” Savannah says.

