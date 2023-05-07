Coroner identifies victim in Saturday afternoon West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the Charleston man who died Saturday afternoon in a crash that left two others injured.

Jordan Robinson, 33, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.

Charleston Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at in the 1400 block of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when a vehicle traveling southbound on the road crossed into the opposite lane hitting another vehicle going northbound.

Robinson was identified as the driver of the southbound vehicle, who police said was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lt. Corey Taylor.

The two occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken to MUSC with significant injuries, Taylor says.

Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Charlestowne Drive and Amberly Road was reopened around 9:30 p.m. after being closed for much of Saturday afternoon.

The Saint Andrews Fire Department and Charleston County EMS also responded to the scene.

The police department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police department’s Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

