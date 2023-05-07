CSU falls at High Point on Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University baseball team return to action with the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern on Saturday night for the Panthers senior night. After going down early in the first, HPU never looked back, walking away with the 7-4 victory.

Site: Williard Stadium

Score: High Point 7, Charleston Southern 4

Records: High Point 15-31 (8-11), Charleston Southern 20-23 (11-9)

Charleston Southern took a one run lead in the top of the first inning but not for long. Picking up right where he left off, Cael Chatham knocked out a two-run homer over the right field wall.

Laying down a bunt in the bottom of the second, Cole Singsank advanced to second after a high throw over the Buccaneers first basemen. During the sequence, Miggy Echazarreta slid home before the throw from the outfield to make it 3-1. Two batters later, Singsank scored off a single to right field from Brett Ahalt.

The Buccaneers tacked on a run in the top of the fourth and in the top of the sixth. Brett Wozniak ended the top half of the sixth with a strikeout to keep the Panthers in the lead, 4-3.

High Point loaded the bases off three singles, including a bunt from Echazarreta. Walking in a run, HPU took a two-run lead before another error from CSU allowed the Panthers to take the 6-3 lead.

In a similar top half of the inning as the sixth, the Panthers allowed one run in the top of the seventh and closed out the side with another big-time strikeout from Wozniak.

Before the end of the game, High Point extended the game to 7-4 and held the Buccaneers scoreless with three straight strikeouts from Lucas Glover.

Up Next: The Panthers and Buccaneers finish out the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Williard Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.