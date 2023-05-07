Deputies: 1 injured, 1 killed in officer-involved shooting

SC Lottery
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was injured and another person was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Savannah Highway.

The shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in the parking lot of 4915 Savannah Hwy in Ravenel, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The deputy was ‘seriously’ injured and taken to MUSC and is in stable condition, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says in a Twitter post one was also shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

A second person has been detained, Knapp says.

Northbound lanes are closed near the highway.

Deputies say there is no known danger to the community.

They are asking the public to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

