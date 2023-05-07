Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the parents of a small child that was found alone in Orangeburg County Sunday morning have been located.

Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex around 10 a.m., according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenel.

“We’ve canvassed the entire area and spoke with three dozen people with no one identifying this child,” Ravenel said. “Please call us if you know who he is.”

The department is investigating how the child came to be found without a caregiver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

