Deputies seeking to identify small child found in Orangeburg Co.

Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex at approximately 10 a.m., according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenel.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a small child that was found alone in Orangeburg County Sunday morning.

Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex around 10 a.m., according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenel.

“We’ve canvassed the entire area and spoke with three dozen people with no one identifying this child,” Ravenel said. “Please call us if you know who he is.”

Anyone with information regarding the child is urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

